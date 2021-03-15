https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dramatic-video-of-small-plane-crashing-into-moving-car-2-dead/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two people on board a small plane were killed after it took down a powerline, and crashed into a car, before slamming into the ground, right outside North Perry Airport on Monday afternoon. Two people in the car, a woman and child, were both hospitalized.
At least two people are dead after a small plane crashes in a Florida neighborhood. Ring video shows the crash…@NewsNOWFOX
COURTESY: RICARDO MONTALVAN pic.twitter.com/fX0gd8MI6K
— Daytona Everett (@DaytonaNewsNOW) March 15, 2021