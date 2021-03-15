https://www.dailywire.com/news/drew-brees-announces-retirement

On Sunday, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees announced he will be retiring from football. The 42-year-old ends a 20-season career stretch, 15 of which were spent with the Saints.

He made the announcement on the 15th anniversary of when he signed with the New Orleans team, which was also shortly after the city experienced the destruction of Hurricane Katrina.

Brees announced his retirement by posting a video of his four kids telling the world of his decision on Instagram.

In the video, the four young children are sitting on a couch and his three sons are wearing his “number 9” jerseys. One at a time, they say, “After 15 years with the Saints, and 20 years in football, our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us.” They erupt in cheers at the end.

In the post’s caption, Brees stated:

After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!

CBS Sports reported on Brees’ incredible career “as one of the most accomplished signal-callers in league history. A second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2001, the Purdue product hangs up the cleats as the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards, completions and completion percentage, not to mention five All-Pro honors, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and the Super Bowl XLIV MVP.”

Brees received an outpouring of support from colleagues and former competitors on social media, thanking the worthy opponent for his dedication to the sport.

The Atlanta Falcons tweeted: “We thank you, @drewbrees. But, we won’t miss you.”

On Monday, Brees appeared on NBC’s “Today” and confirmed that his next career move is to join the NBC Sports team. He will be a studio analyst for Football Night in America, as well as a game analyst for the network’s Notre Dame football coverage. Brees plans to join NBC coverage for other events, as well.

“I’m part of the team now, a new team,” Brees said. “I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life.”

“I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments,” he continued.

In his 20th and final season, the New Orleans Saints made it to the playoffs but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think going into the season I felt like this was going to be it, and let’s go get it,” Brees told “Today.”

