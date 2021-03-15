https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-interview-oath-keepers-founder-stewart-rhodes-speaks-weeks-demonized-left-us-government-video/

On Sunday night Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit and Patty McMurray from 100% Fed Up spoke with Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers.

The Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The Oath Keepers have been in the news a lot lately since the protests on January 6th in Washington DC. The fake news mainstream media and the DOJ and FBI insisted early on that the “insurrection” at the US Capitol was led by the Oath Keepers and that the group plotted and organized a takeover of the US government on January 6th.

After weeks and weeks of media lies the entire media conspiracy about the Oath Keepers is falling apart.

TRENDING: Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson Arrested for Attending Jan. 6 Protests – Family’s Bank Account Locked Down, Wife Loses Her Job, They Are Frightened and Don’t Know What to Do

Stewart Rhodes described that day in Washington DC. He explained the role of the Oath Keepers in providing security at the Ellipse and at associated rallies on January 5th in the nation’s capital.

**You can donate here to help fight the lawfare on patriots.

Stewart said the FBI is harassing Oath Keepers and knocking on their doors, adding, “The FBI is all about trying to put as many patriots in prison as they can. What is happening right now is a Stalinistic persecution campaign to suppress the opposition to the coup that is being done right now by the left in the country right now and by the deep state.”

The Oath Keepers founder had this to say about the mainstream media, “Our experience with mainstream media, they only want to pull out soundbites they can twist to their narratives. I’m done.

I’m done giving interviews with the leftist media.”

This was an amazing interview.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

