https://thepostmillennial.com/project-veritas-catches-facebooks-global-planning-lead-saying-he-would-break-up-the-company

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community.

Benny Thomas, Facebook’s Global Planning Lead, was caught on video by Project Veritas disparaging his own company as being too powerful and in need of being broken up.

“I would break up @Facebook, which means I would make less money probably — but I don’t care. Like that’s what needs to be done.” – Benny Thomas, Facebook Global Planning Lead #KingZuck #ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/HdwClaaaoG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 15, 2021

In the video, Thomas can be heard saying that Facebook is “doing a lot of damage in the world.” He compared the power of Facebook and Google to that of independent countries, stating that “they must be stopped.”

“I would break up Facebook, which means I would make less money probably – but I don’t care. Like that’s what needs to be done. Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Oculus, WhatsApp – they all need to be separate companies. It’s too much power when they’re all one together.”

He further stated that the government needs to step in to break up Facebook, which he says would be “a better thing for the world.”

“They must be stopped,” he said, further arguing that Mark Zuckerberg should be removed as CEO as he has too much power for a 36-year-old.

The undercover video is a stunning revelation of the internal discontent present at Facebook. As a growing number of people and politicians have suggested that Facebook and other big tech giants need to have their immense corporate and social power reigned in, it appears that at least one top-level official at Facebook agrees.

“People aren’t paying attention,” Thomas said.

Thomas further criticized Facebook’s algorithms, saying that they are capable of being changed but that Facebook would lose money in the short-run.

“We’re re-looking at the algorithms, but it’s such a massive and complicated thing that it takes time to fix it. Honestly, I think we need to bite the bullet and do it quicker, but you lose a lot of money as well if you do that,” he argued.

Thomas also made controversial comments surrounding the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, suggesting that it may be dangerous.

“It’s going to go beyond human intelligence, and at that point, humans are expendable,” Thomas argued. He said that humans will be to AI what ants are to us. “I might be killing hundreds of ants when I walk in the park, I don’t know and I don’t care… We will be like those ants.”

After the woman speaking to Thomas revealed that she is an undercover operative for Project Veritas, she asked him if he would like to clarify his statement. Thomas declined to speak any further at that point.

Facebook has not released a statement regarding the video.