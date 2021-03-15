https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fake-news-wapo-caught-fabricating-trump-quote-falsely-claimed-trump-urged-georgia-elections-investigator-find-fraud/

Nancy Pelosi was the first House Speaker in US history to launch two failed and political impeachments.

The first impeachment was based on lies told by Eric Ciaramella, a ‘whistleblower’ who lied about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The second impeachment was also partly based on a lie about President Trump’s phone call to a Georgia elections investigators in December, 2020.

The Washington Post reported on a lengthy phone call Trump had with a chief investigator in Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office.

WaPo falsely claimed that President Trump called a chief investigator and asked the official to “find the fraud” and told the person they would be a “national hero” for it.

It was all a lie.

In early January crooked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with liberal host George Stephanopoulos and smeared Trump about his calls to elections officials.

WATCH:

On January 2, President Trump also phoned Raffensperger and asked him to ‘find’ votes. Trump was referring to the ‘missing’ military ballots in Georgia.

But the Democrats twisted Trump’s words and used the fake news WaPo story to bolster their impeachment against Trump.

The Democrats accused Trump of trying to “overturn the Georgia presidential election results” over his phone call with the elections official in their articles of impeachment.

The Washington Post quietly added a major correction to their fake news story smearing Trump with their “anonymous” sources.

WaPo admitted that the recording of Trump’s call with a chief elections investigator in Georgia revealed that the paper “misquoted Trump’s comments on the call based on information provided by a source.”

“Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be a “national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, GA, asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had the “most important job in the country right now.”” WaPo said in its massive correction.

This kind of mistake is beyond serious. There’s zero accountability in major corporate media anymore, yet they continually insist they’re the ones holding the line on the truth. And always remember what should scare you about the media is what *doesn’t get exposed.” pic.twitter.com/ceBaApCZQ8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 15, 2021

