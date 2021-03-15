https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-now-wants-trumps-help-after-taking-repeated-shots-at-the-former-president-following-the-election

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, now wants former President Donald Trump’s help after he has repeatedly taken shots at the former president in the months since the election.

Fauci made the remarks during an interview on Sunday with Fox News host Chris Wallace after Wallace played clips of four former presidents encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“Now, conspicuous by his absence in that public service announcement was President Trump,” Wallace said. “And here’s why that was important. According to a recent poll, 49 percent of Republican men said they don’t intend to get the vaccine.”

“Doctor, how much of a difference will it make if President Trump, who was largely responsible for the success of Operation Warp Speed, how much of a difference will it make if President Trump leads a campaign for the people who are most devoted to him to actually go out and get the vaccine?” Wallace asked.

Fauci responded by saying that if Trump led a campaign for his followers to get vaccinated that it “would make all the difference in the world.”

“He’s a very widely popular person among Republicans,” Fauci said. “If he came out and said, go and get vaccinated, it’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country, it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him. He’s such a strongly popular person. I cannot imagine that if he comes out that they would not get vaccinated. It would be very helpful to the effort for that to happen.”

“I mean clearly Operation Warp Speed started in the Trump administration. It was very successful in getting us the vaccines we have right now. It seems like an intrinsic contradiction, the fact that you had a program that was started during his presidency and he’s not out telling people to get vaccinated,” Fauci later added. “I wish he would. He has such an incredible influence over people in the Republican Party. It would really be a game changer if he did.”

Fauci’s pleading with the former president may fall on deaf ears, however, due to repeated shots that Fauci has taken at Trump since the election.

In an interview with CNN just two days after Democrat President Joe Biden took office, Fauci suggested that Trump was not honest with the American people about the pandemic and that it “very likely” cost lives.

In an interview with The New York Times, Fauci complained that Trump was essentially asking him to compromise his integrity by “giving a false message to the world” when Trump asked him to “take a positive attitude” instead of being “pessimistic.”

Fauci attacked Trump in a separate interview on CNN where he said that it was “really almost self-evident” that Trump’s rhetoric caused the pandemic to be significantly worse.

In an MSNBC interview, Fauci said that it was “chilling” how the Trump administration allegedly “distorted” and “rejected” science.

