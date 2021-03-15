https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-uses-swat-team-and-armored-vehicles-to-arrest-man-who-attended-capitol-protest/

FBI Uses SWAT Team, and Armored Vehicles to Arrest Man Who Attended Capitol Protest

Florida – The FBI said it executed a search and arrest warrant on Stanhope Circle in Collier County for a man investigators say was involved in the Capitol siege. Christopher Worrell faces charges related to the Capitol violence.

“Everyone is just shocked. Just shocked,” neighbor Lynn Elias said. “Because we never had anything like this in the neighborhood go on. This was a little too much when you see FBI and SWAT teams”

It was a startling morning for Elias and other neighbors when FBI investigators barricaded their street to raid a home. Law enforcement brought in armed men with helmets and a tanker truck.

“Whole outfits on like military and it was crazy,” Elias said. “There was like six or seven, the big black vehicles that follow like on the Criminal Minds TV series … They busted down the front door.”

