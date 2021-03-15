If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community.

Someone has gone to the trouble to make a supercut video showing all the instances in which the mainstream media spread a now-famously false WaPo story:

“SUPERCUT! Flashback: Major hype retracted WaPo report Trump ordered Ga. to ‘find the fraud'”

In the video, one can see very clear evidence of one mainstream outlet after the other reporting on the same story, which has now been thoroughly debunked. In fact, WaPo has had to make a public correction of the story.

Shown in the video are reporters from NBC News, MSNBC, ABC News, CNN, as well as a few local outlets. MSNBC ran different versions of the story on air on multiple occasions, including twice with panels.

Shockingly, the narrative hardly changes from cut to cut. All of them repeat “find the fraud,” usually in quotes. All of them mention (falsely) that Trump told an elections official that he would be “a national hero” if he could “find the fraud.” And all of journalists said that the reports were “confirmed.”

So far, there have been no other retractions aside from the initial correction made by WaPo.



