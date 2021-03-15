https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-trump-reccomends-people-get-vaccine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday said that he would recommend that people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump whether he would recommend to the show’s audience that they get the coronavirus vaccine.

“I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lotta people that don’t wanta get it, and a lotta those people voted for me frankly.” Trump said that “we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works,” he said.

