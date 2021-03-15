https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/03/15/ga-judge-gives-conditional-access-to-audit-fulton-county-ballots-another-hearing-in-april/

This story is developing and we will be adding more information on the hearing as the day progresses…

UPDATE – Observations from a legal mind – the judge today added terms to increase contention and disputes, to let sides work out details and not agree on little things, so they have to come back in court. Judge wanted a specific judge as ‘special master’. Bonnefor, (sp?) who is not available for 45 days, for no reason; he had 6 names from hearing participants. Attorney Ringer (Fulton County) objected to content of election fraud affidavits being disclosed, doesn’t want any of story to come out. Judge wanted operation plan, an obvious delay tactic, 7 biz days for each side and is slow walking. He also essentially imposed a gag order- findings will be released in a confidential way, only to parties of lawsuit, mentioned doesn’t want any disinformation to be released — we call that a gag order!

UPDATE

From VoterGA page:

*** GREAT news…Judge Amero just ordered a “conditional grant” of the motion to unseal the Fulton County ballots.

The only stipulation is the petitioners have to come up with a written plan (agreed to by the respondants) as to exactly how they will do the scanning, length of time, costs, manner and method, privacy protection issues addressed, names of all individuals involved, etc., etc.

Petitioners written plan is due to court on March 24.

Respondants response to plan due to court on April 5.

Court hearing on plan on April 13.

*** SCANNING OF BALLOTS TO START APRIL 26.

A GA judge has given conditional approval for inspection of ballots in Fulton County from the Nov 3rd general election in a hearing this morning, pending the appointment of a ‘special master’ to oversee the process.

The hearing was delayed for an hour due to a ‘Webex glitch’.

Another hearing on the matter has been scheduled for April. The approval was given over the objections of attorneys from Fulton County, where massive election fraud was executed in November, much of it caught on video.

Plaintiffs argued that tens of thousands of the Fulton County ballots counted in November were counterfeit.

