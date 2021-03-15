https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/georgia-judge-announces-may-unseal-fulton-county-absentee-ballots-fraud-investigation-review/

In November a Georgia poll watcher noticed the suspicious shift in votes from President Trump to Joe Biden while monitoring the interim election results on the Georgia secretary of state website.

Voter GA co-founder Garland Favorito swore in an affidavit in November with the secretary of state’s office that, “I concluded from looking at these results that this was an irregularity since there was no obvious reason for President Trump’s totals to have decreased while former Vice President Biden’s totals increased dramatically.”

Favorito continued to research the Dominion voting machines fluctuations and “glitches” and found more evidence of votes being switched from President Trump to Joe Biden elsewhere in the state.

Then in December elections officials in Ware County Georgia confirmed that they found votes switched from President Trump to Joe Biden when they entered equal numbers of ballots for each candidate through the Dominion Voting machines.

Garland Favorito has been speaking out against the obvious voting irregularities in Georgia for months now.

On Monday Georgia Superior Court Judge Brian Amero announced he was inclined to unseal the votes to allow them to be inspected by Garland Favorito.

The Epoch Times reported:

A judge in Georgia might unseal absentee ballots in the state’s Fulton County so a government watchdog can investigate voter fraud allegations. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said he is inclined to order the ballots unsealed and reviewed by experts hired by Garland Favorito, an advocate of voting integrity, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Amero, during a Monday court hearing, said that if the ballots are unsealed, there needs to be a plan in order to make sure they’re kept in secret and kept secure. “We want to do this in such a way that dispels rumors and disinformation and sheds light,” Amero said. “The devil’s in the details.” He made the comment after a lawsuit filed in a Fulton County Superior Court contended that fraudulent ballots were cast during the Nov. 3, 2020, election amid other alleged irregularities as workers counted votes at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Election Night.

