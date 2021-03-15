https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/georgia-lt-gov-throws-trump-under-the-bus/

WATCH: Republican Lieutenant Governor of Georgia @GeoffDuncan says “Republicans don’t need election reforms to win, we need leadership.” #MTP Duncan: “We need new focus, [a] GOP 2.0, that includes moderates in the middle to get us to the next election.” pic.twitter.com/TmPSoK1DZC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 14, 2021

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said Sunday the strategy that propelled Trump to the nation’s highest office in 2016 wouldn’t work for Republicans moving forward.

“Republicans don’t need election reform to win, we need leadership,” Duncan said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. “I think there’s millions of Republicans waking up around the country that are realizing that Donald Trump’s divisive tone and strategy is unwinnable in forward-looking elections. We need real leadership, we need new focus, a GOP 2.0 that includes moderates in the middle, to get us to the next election cycle,” he added.