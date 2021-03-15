https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/15/get-him-bill-burrs-wife-nia-renee-hill-has-a-few-choice-words-for-woke-blue-check-who-called-her-a-minority-sex-servant/

As Twitchy told you, a blue-check named Clayburn Griffin explained that while Bill Burr might not be a racist, there’s actually a really good chance that he’s a racist because his wife is a black woman, aka “a minority sex servant”:

We have no doubt that Burr has some choice words for Griffin, but we think Burr’s wife Nia Renée Hill’s response probably speaks pretty well for her and her husband:

Her message may be brief, but it’s perfect nonetheless.

If we were Clayburn Griffin, we’d take her advice.

