As Twitchy told you, a blue-check named Clayburn Griffin explained that while Bill Burr might not be a racist, there’s actually a really good chance that he’s a racist because his wife is a black woman, aka “a minority sex servant”:

While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism. So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist. — Clayburn Griffin (@Clayburn) March 15, 2021

We have no doubt that Burr has some choice words for Griffin, but we think Burr’s wife Nia Renée Hill’s response probably speaks pretty well for her and her husband:

Her message may be brief, but it’s perfect nonetheless.

I can’t like this tweet enough — Joshua Ratcliffe (@jtratty) March 15, 2021

This is an accurate and hilarious response. — Texastentialist1845 (@texastentialis1) March 15, 2021

This guy really stepped in it

The #BBarmy attacked! — cbxweb (@CBXweb) March 15, 2021

If we were Clayburn Griffin, we’d take her advice.

Tell him NIA!!! — I’m Tired🌙 (@madaltdelete) March 15, 2021

get his ass, Nia. — Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 15, 2021

