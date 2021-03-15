https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/get-woke-go-broke-2021-grammy-ratings-tank-events-lowest-history/

Get woke, go broke.

The 2021 Grammys was a total bust according to early ratings.

Variety reported:

Per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast-affiliate numbers, Music’s Biggest Night garnered an average of 7.88 million viewers for the network during the ceremony’s broadcast on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET with a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49. Final numbers that take into account live West Coast viewing should be made available later today or early tomorrow morning. Stats will likely rise by 15-20% in the official national ratings after time-zone adjustment. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Patriot Lawyer and Prominent Veteran Reveal Why the Left is Demonizing Trump-Supporting Military and Police (VIDEO) In comparison, the time-zone adjusted fast national charts for 2020’s Grammy Awards drew a 5.4 rating in the key demo and 18.7 million viewers. The 2019 Grammy Awards drew a 5.6 rating and 19.9 million viewers. The least-watched Grammys was the host-less awards ceremony in 2006, which snagged 17 million viewers. Nevertheless, this year’s telecast was still the highest-rated broadcast of the night.

The Grammy Awards show on Sunday was a white-hating, police-bashing wokefest laced with vulgar, pornographic performances by scantily clad female rappers.

Beyonce accepted an award for best R&B performance for her Juneteenth single “Black Parade.”

“I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” Beyoncé said after accepting her Grammy.

H.E.R. won a Grammy for her George Floyd-inspired song, “I Can’t Breathe” which was also released on Juneteenth.

“You know that fight we had in Summer 2020?” H.E.R. said Sunday night while on stage. “Keep that.”

Rapper “Lil Baby” brought his song “The Bigger Picture” to life in a video that portrayed two cops killing a Black man after a traffic stop.

Marxist BLM activist Tamika Mallory urged Biden to implement Communist policies.

“President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses,” Tamika Mallory said. “And to accomplish this, we don’t need allies. We need accomplices. It’s bigger than black and white. This is not a trend, this is our plight.”

As if this wokefest wasn’t bad enough, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion served up a filthy and pornographic performance.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stripper poles and rolled around on a giant bed in an X-rated production.

Thankfully a lot of Americans rejected this degenerate filth.

