Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, lamented about their hardships during a much-watched interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

Harry said he was financially cut off by his father, Prince Charles, after he announced that he wanted to drop out of conducting duties for the royal family. And he only had $15 million left to him from his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

Markle said their life was tough, especially after leaving Britain and being forced to make do in a 24,000-square-foot home on 22 acres (worth $18 million) that was loaned to them by film director Tyler Perry.

But life works in mysterious ways. Anastasia Hanson, who lives not far from the couple’s newly purchased house in California, opened up a GoFundMe page to help the struggling couple.

“I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan,” she writes on the page, where she set a $10 million goal. “Where 2 million supporters to donate just $5 each, the Goal is met and the loan can be paid off. After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift.”

Hanson also said” “This is a legal legitimate fundraiser,” and noted that the couple paid $5 million when they moved in, leaving a hefty mortgage. “The donations will go directly to the City National Bank account once the goal is met and pay off the home mortgage.

“We all can use some form of help in the world, and it begins with love and compassion. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!”

According to the U.K.’s The Sun newspaper, the GoFundMe page also said about Harry and Meghan: “When they came to the USA they were without jobs and with limited funds. They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraising effort had pulled in $110 – or $9,999,890 short of the goal. The page has been removed (but can still be seen here).

Despite the apparently failed fundraising effort, Harry and Meghan appear to be rebounding. They recently made mega-deals with Netflix and Spotify worth more than $100 million.

