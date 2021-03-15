https://www.oann.com/gop-delegation-calls-on-biden-to-take-action-at-border/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-delegation-calls-on-biden-to-take-action-at-border

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

A delegation of Republican lawmakers made a desperate plea to Joe Biden after seeing the border crisis first hand. Representatives from across the country traveled to El Paso, Texas on Monday to tour an illegal immigrant processing center and speak with border patrol agents.

.@RepJohnKatko, @GOPLeader & @HomelandGOP members are on the ground at the southern border, hearing directly from border patrol agents about the surge at the border. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/jQgNCTGwv1 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) March 15, 2021

During a press briefing, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) explained some of the illegals have been found to be on terror watch lists. He also said dangerous individuals are being released into the U.S., along with illegal immigrants who have tested positive for COVID-19.

It just 2 months President Biden has created a crisis at the border by:

• Halting Wall construction

• Placing a moratorium on deportations

• Promising a pathway to citizenship to 11 million illegal migrants That’s why I’m in El Paso, Texas. Watch live: https://t.co/5zXyrK785h — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 15, 2021

McCarthy said the GOP lawmakers are at the border trying to find solutions and the White House needs to do more.

“This is where he should bring Air Force One. This is where he should look the people in the eye. This is where he should talk to the border agents and let them know that this is beyond a crisis,” McCarthy stated. “He can continue to deny it, but the only way to solve it is to first admit what he has done, and if he will not reverse action, it’s going to take congressional action to do it.”

The delegation emphasized that Biden’s policy to allow COVID-19 positive illegals to enter the U.S. and spread it to Americans who have suffered through school closures and business closures makes no sense. They also sounded the alarm on the uptick in human trafficking and drug smuggling, saying cartels are exploiting Biden’s policies.

