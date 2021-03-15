https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-rep-miller-meeks-says-people-should-be-outraged-house-could-unseat-her-from-congress

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) told Fox News that Americans “should be outraged” that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the House could possibly unseat her from Congress amidst a committee-led probe into the 2020 congressional results from Iowa’s second district.

“It’s both disappointing and honestly, people should be outraged. Not because of me personally, but think about it this way: We won on election night, there was a 24-county official canvas the week after the election. At that time, I was still ahead when they recounted the ballots and all the ballots that had come in postmarked the day before the election. Then there was a recount, and through that recount process, which is a [run by a] three-member bipartisan board, I was still ahead at the end of the recount. Then I was certified by my secretary of state, I was certified by a bipartisan five-member executive council, and then sworn in,” said Miller-Meeks.

Miller-Meeks, a physician and former state Senator, was certified the winner of her 2020 congressional race by a margin of six votes in a race that garnered hundreds of thousands of votes total. Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate for Iowa’s second congressional district, subsequently disputed the results and filed a “notice of contest” under the Federal Contested Election Act, claiming that 22 lawful ballots were excluded from the election results.

The House Administration Committee is currently considering the case. The Democratic-controlled committee declined to dismiss the case outright on a party-line vote earlier this month, reports Yahoo News.

“We believe that in a democratic system, that it is important that this process be abided by, and that every vote be counted,” Mark Elias, a Hart campaign lawyer, told reporters in December, reports NBC News. “It is better to get it done right than to simply ignore the fact that voters have been disenfranchised because it might be more convenient.”

Later in December, only days before the 117th Congress was scheduled to meet for the first time, a spokesperson for Pelosi said that Miller-Meeks would be seated in Congress on a provisional basis. More recently, the speaker has suggested that “there could be a scenario” in which Miller-Meeks would be unseated, depending on the results of the House committee’s probe.

Talking to Fox News, Miller-Meeks said Monday: “If people will remember back to January 3 on swearing-in, all of the Democrats voted that every member, every representative elected November 3, was legitimate and should be sworn in that day. There was no contest, there was no one speaking on the House floor that I should not be seated, and I was sworn in.”

Miller-Meeks added: “ Rather than having the Iowa courts address these ballots, [Rita Hart] skipped over the Iowa courts to go to Congress because they went to congress to get the results that they need. Not what the voters wanted, the votes that they need. And also, there are six Democrat members of the House Committee on Administration, three [Republican] members, and if six votes aren’t enough to win this election, then why are six votes of Democrat members of Congress enough to overturn an election? So people should be outraged at what’s happening.”

Related: Pelosi Excuses Democrats Launching Probe To Potentially Unseat Elected GOP Member: ‘It Was Six Votes’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

