OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:54 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) spoke out against efforts by Democrats to overturn her win in the state of Iowa.

In an interview on Sunday, Miller-Meeks took aim at her defeated Democrat opponent Rita Hart (D) for trying to flip the results in her favor and disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.

In Iowa, the votes were counted, recounted, and in some cases – recounted again. Now, Rita Hart is asking democrat politicians in DC to elect her because the voters of Iowa did not. Help us stop this attack on Iowa’s free and fair elections! #IA02 https://t.co/MhNTaR5cJ5 — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) March 10, 2021

Hart has reportedly requested the help of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has supported the idea.

Miller-Meeks ultimately won by six votes, but Hart said that nearly two dozen Democrat ballots, which were deemed illegitimate, should have been counted.

Miller-Meeks said this sets a dangerous precedent moving forward.

“It’s hypocrisy and it sets a bad precedent because if Congress is going to overturn elections, then what hope is there for any of us? It’s not just an Iowa thing. It’s not about me personally,” Miller-Meeks stated. “This has ramifications for all of us and in every state.”

Pelosi has come under immense scrutiny for her double standards on election integrity.

The congresswoman also called out Hart’s decision to skip Iowa’s lower courts and bypass due process.

