https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/15/gotta-be-kidding-me-byron-york-blisters-twitter-for-supposed-lock-worthy-newt-gingrich-tweet-they-claim-was-hateful-conduct/

Byron York shared a tweet from Newt Gingrich that Twitter claims was ‘hateful conduct’ and worthy of locking his account until he agreed to remove the tweet.

Whoa.

It had to be pretty freakin’ hateful, right?

Surely it was something SUPER DUPER offensive …

But Jack swore there was no censorship of conservatives like Newt on Twitter. *eye roll*

What exactly is hateful about Newt’s tweet? He’s absolutely right.

Maybe that’s what Twitter finds hateful.

But you know, it’s hateful to be honest about the crisis at the border and stuff.

Now that Biden is the one putting kids in cages.

***

Related:

Blue-check’s reasoning for why Bill Burr could STILL be racist even if he’s married to a Black woman the most RACIST thing on Twitter

Way to set that bar REALLY low! Valerie Jarrett’s attempt at making Kamala Harris look like ‘a boss’ BACKFIRES hilariously

‘Bro, just take the L!’ U.S. Space Command Sr. Enlisted Leader REKT for attacking Tucker in video, posts second video (makes things worse)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...