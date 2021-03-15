https://www.theblaze.com/news/kirk-franklin-apology-rant-insults

Kirk Franklin, 51-year-old Grammy award-winning gospel superstar and choir director, has issued an impassioned apology after his adult son, Kerrion, shared shocking audio reported to feature his father swearing at and insulting him.

The audio, according to Kerrion, was taken from a telephone conversation that the two recently had.

What’s a brief history here?

Kerrion shared the footage on his social media page over the weekend, writing, “This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that [I] deal with behind closed doors. Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live.”

He continued, “I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. Im going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art.”

In the recording, Kirk can be heard telling Kerrion, “You need to get your skinny motherf***ing ass back out the goddamn way before I put my foot in your ass.”

“I will break your neck if you ever disrespect me,” he added.

Kerrion can be heard responding, “‘I’ll break your neck.’ Is that a threat?”

(Content warning: Rough language):

What are the details?

Kirk on Saturday issued an apology on Twitter.

In a now-viral video, Kirk said, “Many of you know that I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin. In May he’ll be 33. For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family.”

In the video, Kirk said that he and Kerrion — as well as other members of the family — have sought counseling in an attempt to “rectify this private family matter.”

“Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record,” Kirk added. “I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize.”

He concluded, “I’m not perfect. I’m human and I’m gonna make mistakes and I’m trying to get it right. Please keep me and your family in your prayers.”

