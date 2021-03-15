https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/03/15/grammys-woke-tamika-mallory-delivers-call-action-biden-anti-cop-song/

It’s awards season for the entertainment industry. This weekend included not one, but two award ceremonies. The Grammy Awards were presented last night and the Kids Choice Awards were televised on Saturday. What is striking to notice is the difference in award shows from one presidential administration to the next.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the awards ceremonies. Audiences are still mostly virtual. With vaccinations becoming more widespread and a feeling of hope on the horizon, a little bit of normalcy is beginning to show. Last night the Grammys set up small tables, socially distanced, for some of the artists nominated for the biggest of the awards. They were also performers during the event. Zoom was used to virtually connect with a general audience.

Remember how god-awful the award shows got during the Trump administration? Every celebrity and performer used the opportunity to rail against the bad Orange Man and Republicans. That was then and this is now. For example, the only political snark delivered by host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue was when he noted that the partially outdoors event was the “biggest outdoor event besides the storming of the Capitol”. Pretty tame, right?

The stand-out performance of the night was delivered by rapper Lil Baby. Unfortunately, his performance captured attention because his song is anti-cop and sings the praises of the Black Lives Matter movement. Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory, a Farrakhan supporting anti-Semite who called Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, a “sellout negro” made an appearance. She openly preaches against capitalism during Black Lives Matter rallies. During the rap song performance, she used the platform to appeal to President Biden with a call to action. My colleague at NewsBusters wrote about it.

Mallory: It’s a state of emergency. It’s been a hell of a year. Hell for over 400 years. My people it’s time we stand, it’s time we demand the freedom that this land promises. President Biden, we demand justice. Equity, policy, and everything else that freedom encompasses. And to accomplish this, we don’t need allies, we need accomplices. It’s bigger than black and white. This is not a trend, this is our plan. Until freedom! Until freedom! Until freedom!

Until Freedom, by the way, is an organization Mallory and Linda Sarsour (another radical anti-Semite) founded in 2019 after leaving the Women’s March board. It is very involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. During a commercial break, a particularly ironic message was aired. It condemned “all forms of racism, sexism, violence, anti-Semitism, and hate:” Given that all of those can be found in connection to Mallory’s idea of Utopia, it was just a bit too rich.

The singer/songwriter H.E.R. won the Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe”. She wrote it after George Floyd’s death. She included a plea for the continuation of the Summer of Love during her acceptance speech. “We are the change we wish to see and that fight that we had in us, the summer of 2020, keep that same energy.” “Energy”, huh? That energy was full of violent riots and destruction of property, along with the deaths and injuries of innocent people.

Vice-President Kamala Harris politicized the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night. After a four year absence of representation from a presidential administration during this award ceremony, Harris was honored as a “Champion of Kids”. Let the irony of that title sink in – Kamala Harris, ranked as the Democrat with the most liberal voting record in the Senate during her brief time there, was hailed as a champion for kids and families. NewsBusters noted this load of malarkey.

Harris has a long history of championing abortion, to the detriment of kids and families. When she was California Attorney General, she prosecuted the Center For Medical Progress for their undercover footage of Planned Parenthood admitting to selling baby parts, even raiding the home of CMP President David Daleiden. In the Senate, she voted in favor of legalized infanticide. As Time magazine noted, “During the presidential primaries, Sen. Kamala Harris proposed a law, modeled on the Voting Rights Act, that that would protect the right to abortion nationwide.” When Harris was picked for Biden’s VP slot last August, pro-lifers declared them the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history.” It’s clear there’s one place she doesn’t want kids to “be safe and thrive” and that’s in the womb.

It’s never too soon to promote liberal propaganda to children, right? Indoctrination starts early. Harris even claimed that the Biden administration is “doing everything [they] can” to get kids back in school. That’s a whopper. Status Quo Joe and ‘Momala’ are too busy appeasing teacher unions to encourage public schools to reopen.

Melania Trump never made an appearance on the Nickelodeon show. Michelle Obama frequently appeared during the award ceremony throughout the Obama administration. The one-sided political views expressed during these ceremonies are why the ratings have dropped so much in recent years. It used to be fun to watch favorite celebrities and performers receive accolades but now it’s just a matter of trying to get through a slog of liberal ideology.

