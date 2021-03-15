http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/12w4dJ42Dho/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) complained Thursday about a “different standard” she believes is affecting public reaction to the sexual harassment allegations engulfing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“Is there a different standard for different sides of the aisle? We just had a president who lasted all four years with numerous allegations against him, so far as rape,” Whitmer told Politico, apparently referring to former President Donald Trump.

“No one on his own side of the aisle was making observations about whether or not he should stay in office. So is there a different standard? I guess one could conclude that,” Whitmer said.

In 2016, several Republicans called on Trump to drop out of the presidential race after a tape of him making lewd comments surfaced, including then-Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Reince Priebus.

“Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately,” U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said at the time. U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued similar condemnations.

Cuomo, who has partnered with Whitmer amid allegations both had policies to put coronavirus-infected residents into nursing homes to recuperate, faces allegations from at least six women of making inappropriate comments.

The Times-Union reported:

A sixth woman has leveled allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, accusing him of touching her without consent late last year during an encounter at the governor’s mansion, the Times Union has confirmed. The alleged incident took place after the woman, a member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff, had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter. The woman’s supervisors recently became aware of the allegation and alerted the governor’s counsel of it on Monday.

According to NPR, after the woman was at the governor’s house, “Cuomo then proceeded to aggressively grope her under her blouse.”

The calls for Cuomo to resign are mounting.

The New York Times reported New York Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) have both called on Cuomo to leave office.

“Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York,” Nadler said. “Gov. Cuomo must resign.”

