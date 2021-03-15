https://www.dailywire.com/news/halsey-changes-pronouns-to-she-they

Soon-to-be-mom and pop singer Halsey recently changed her pronouns to she/they on her social media bios, receiving praise from fans and media members.

According to Radio.com, Halsey has openly identified as bisexual since 2015, “and previously described themselves with the tongue-in-cheek term ‘tri-bi’ as she’s biracial and also bipolar.” Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer, with one user saying, “this is huge and i’m so happy for them omg.”

HALSEY SHE/THEY 🥺 this is huge and i’m so happy for them omg pic.twitter.com/eqjf9Dj9B9 — julia, PhD 🔆❄️ (@vodkaparks) March 13, 2021

Halsey seemed to respond to the praise later in the day, writing “thank u” with an emoji of a red heart on her Instagram story.

In a 2020 interview with The Advocate, Halsey said, “I don’t identify as nonbinary or gender-fluid. I don’t personally feel like I’m at the point in my life where I’m prepared to identify that way…Will that change? Possibly. I don’t know. But I’ve never felt any reason to change the way that I refer to my gender identity.”

Halsey also recently announced that she is pregnant and has documented her pregnancy journey on social media. The singer previously experienced the heartbreak of miscarriage and health problems like endometriosis.

According to People, “Halsey said at the time that they ‘beat [themselves] up’ over the miscarriage, explaining that they wanted ‘to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world.’”

Even though Halsey has been pro-abortion in the past, The Daily Wire’s Paul Bois reported that she called her unborn child a “mini-human.”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Halsey shared photos of her baby bump and captioned it with, “Surprise!” When Halsey’s boyfriend, Alev Aydin, commented to say, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” the pop star responded, “I love this mini human already!” Halsey has repeatedly supported abortion rights and is an outspoken feminist. In 2019, she supported the ACLU in their fight to keep abortion providers in business in the face of state regulations.

Halsey explained on social media how pregnancy has impacted the way she thinks about gender.

Posting on Instagram, the singer wrote, “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

Members of the media wrote about her recent pronoun update, praising it as a victory in being true to one’s self.

TeenVogue writes, “One thing is for sure, Halsey continues to show us that being true to yourself is always worth it and that it’s OK for your identity to evolve and take flight over time. We love a self-empowering moment, and it’s clear their fans do, too.”

Buzzfeed’s report included advice to readers, “In case you didn’t know, it’s a good idea to put your pronouns in your bio — even if you’re cis — because it normalizes a) asking for people’s pronouns b) not assuming someone’s gender.”

