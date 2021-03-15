https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/hes-worried-gov-gavin-newsoms-attempt-to-frame-recall-as-republican-only-effort-isnt-holding-up-to-scrutiny/

The petition effort to force a recall vote for California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has over 2 million signatures that are now being verified. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom is trying to frame it as a Republican-only effort. There’s even a fundraising website called “Stop the Republican Recall”:

If it’s a Republican-only effort then Newsom should have nothing to worry about in a solid blue state like California, and yet that doesn’t seem to be the case:

These certainly don’t look like Republican-only numbers, especially in California:

“Republican recall”? Not entirely, governor.

That does appear to be the case!

