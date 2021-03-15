https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/15/hold-onto-your-wallets-hope-you-enjoyed-your-economic-stimulus-because-joe-biden-is-reportedly-planning-first-major-tax-hike-in-almost-30-years/

Joe Biden’s really got his work cut out for him, what with cleaning up the mess Donald Trump left behind.

Good thing he’s off to a running start!

Migrant kids have been moved from cages to jail-like facilities and mobile storage containers, and the economy’s reportedly about to get stimulated like you wouldn’t believe:

Biden planning first major tax hike in almost 30 years: report https://t.co/EC5OIvwFi0 pic.twitter.com/dccwLDKTX1 — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

More from The Hill:

President Biden is reportedly planning the first major hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years to fund the economic program set to follow the recently approved $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package. Unidentified sources told Bloomberg that the increases will reflect the promises Biden made during his 2020 campaign. The planned increases reportedly include: raising the corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent; increasing the income tax rate on people making more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies; and setting up a higher capital gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.

We’re feeling stimulated already just thinking about it.

Just what we need to boost the economy https://t.co/CQI6pKs7Cn — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 15, 2021

It’s gonna be so boosted … you wait and see!

Vote for dems and get a humanitarian border crisis, higher gas prices, and more taxes. https://t.co/eYB3Rgn4bY — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 15, 2021

“After we allow you to open your business back up, we’re gonna raise not only your wages, but your corporate tax rate to pay for a bill that sent billions of your dollars to the teachers unions that they donate back to my campaign.” https://t.co/U8Vpi4uWiG — Brogan Spaulding (@loadofBS) March 15, 2021

Economy: Whew. This last year was awful. Lots of people lost jobs, companies closed forever. But now with things opening back up, a recovery might be right around the corner. Biden and Co. to economy: https://t.co/yBAGUvt3QR pic.twitter.com/UcViYnHAFQ — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 15, 2021

But at least we got stimulus checks!

And just like that, Joe Biden undoes any benefit that might have come from a stimulus check. https://t.co/cecQEnSD8B — Nate Holk (@NateHolk) March 15, 2021

Joe Biden doesn’t want the Economy to recover. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/Q6I0GT5BrQ — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) March 15, 2021

It’s like someone gave him a list of things that could destroy the economy and he decided to pursue all of them. https://t.co/rhjoXJaUFk — Patrick (@PMC713) March 15, 2021

I see we’re skipping the Roaring Twenties and going straight to the Depression Thirties. https://t.co/D15ydppG8k — Farbrook (@dutchindian) March 15, 2021

There are still a few more jobs out there to kill. https://t.co/CFZPE6b5PF — Regs (@r3gulations) March 15, 2021

Taxing those who have the financial resources to reinvest in struggling businesses and help spur economic growth post-pandemic makes no sense. https://t.co/5uUMJA4tHG — Katherine Revello (@subversive_pub) March 15, 2021

It makes sense if you’re a Democrat and want Americans to remain under your thumb.

We’re all going to literally be paying for removing the guy who tweeted mean things. https://t.co/VRNA81q9xI — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 15, 2021

Gas hikes, tax hikes & open borders, oh my! That will bring unity as we’re all screwed. https://t.co/2z6VCdOF7Y — me, myself & I (@cnmatthews) March 15, 2021

Enjoy the nice tweets, normies! https://t.co/itouEI58ed — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 15, 2021

Hold on to your wallets https://t.co/tM3d3dOebo — Mike Aron (@TheMikeAron) March 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

