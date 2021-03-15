http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ec7l0Ns-oQs/

A smuggler drove his pickup truck loaded with migrants into the Rio Grande following a pursuit in South Texas. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended five migrants as they swam to the U.S. riverbank from the sinking truck. The driver fled to Mexico.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents received information about suspected illegal activity near Mission, Texas, on Friday afternoon, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. As the agents approached they observed multiple suspected illegal immigrants attempting to load into two vehicles.

A driver of a tan Ford pickup truck fled as agents approached and attempt a traffic stop. The agents began a vehicle pursuit, officials stated. A short time later, the driver stopped and nine migrants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby residence. The driver took off again. One group of Border Patrol agents rounded up the nine migrants.

Agents pursued the Ford pickup as the driver headed toward the Rio Grande. A short time later, the driver plunged into the river while still carrying at least five other migrants sill loaded in the truck. Agents observed the driver fleeing from the sinking truck and swimming to Mexico. Five migrants swam to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande and agents took them into custody.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the pursuit of the second smuggling vehicle, officials reported. The deputies detained four subjects for Border Patrol agents. The driver managed to escape.

In total, the agents and deputies disrupted two smuggling attempts and apprehended 18 migrants. Both human smugglers managed to avoid apprehension.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

