Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) drafted a scathing letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday demanding a meeting with the commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps following a tweet from an official military account that targeted Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions,” Cruz tweeted. “Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.”

“Instead of allowing the debate to run its course in public among American citizens and their elected leaders, military officials over the last week have repeatedly launched attacks on Carlson,” Cruz alleged, claiming the military has waffled “between being ostentatiously childish and simply outrageous.”

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

“I am deeply troubled that the commitments you made, and the military’s broader obligation to avoid political endorsements and controversy, are being systematically undermined for the sake of leftwing ideology and political expediency,” Cruz wrote in part. “The last week has witnessed the Pentagon mobilize systematic, public attacks against television host Tucker Carlson that in substance, tone, and political resonance are inexplicably inappropriate.”

Cruz was referencing a since-deleted tweet in which the official account of the II MEF Information Group struck out at Carlson, prompting backlash from those who were appalled that a military Twitter account was targeting a private citizen.

Carlson had recently excoriated the Department of Defense for allegedly caring more about diversity and identity politics than defending the nation against the rising threat of China, which has recently amassed the largest naval force in the world.

As The Daily Wire reported:

John Kirby, the press secretary for the Department of Defense, accused Carlson of “[using] his show to denigrate the contributions of women in the military and to say the Chinese military is catching up to the U.S. military because it does not allow women to serve in the percentage the United States does,” according to a story from DoD News, titled “Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in U.S. Military.” Carlson warned earlier this week that while U.S. citizens stay in their homes on the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, China is working to make their society more masculine on the recommendation of a top adviser who warned that Chinese boys are being “spoiled by housewives and female teachers.” Carlson went on to contrast the Chinese military, which has recently assembled the largest naval force in the world, with the military of the U.S., which is preoccupied with “new hairstyles and maternity flight suits.” “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars,” Carlson said. “It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

