Interview 1623 – Victor Koman is Saving the Agorist Archives
Award-winning novelist and agorist publisher Victor Koman joins us today to discuss his work in saving the notes, records, correspondence and manuscripts of Samuel Edward Konkin III, the progenitor of the agorist philosophy. We discuss Koman’s relationship with Konkin, his work keeping Konkin’s archives in print, and his new project to digitize the vast Agorist Archives that Konkin left behind.[embedded content]
SHOW NOTES
