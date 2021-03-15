https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v1/QQ2IcBuYbv6caKCoM9K1GP-kL12RlT1bjC7vhPeovxZGUTL1VbKmSnaAoaEjyeiO3DCDIH85a96ppQ0EvpFyxSE_9PYZGSkJjUzZYnoNLb-aNdaYyEz-ZEWxw0IVmbkciJM5DBAyCGUyET2Mit-Mmw

Interview 1623 – Victor Koman is Saving the Agorist Archives

03/15/20210 Comments

Award-winning novelist and agorist publisher Victor Koman joins us today to discuss his work in saving the notes, records, correspondence and manuscripts of Samuel Edward Konkin III, the progenitor of the agorist philosophy. We discuss Koman’s relationship with Konkin, his work keeping Konkin’s archives in print, and his new project to digitize the vast Agorist Archives that Konkin left behind.

SHOW NOTES

KoPubCo

New Libertarian Manifesto

An Agorist Primer hardback / paperback

NewLibertarian.com (WayBack)

Counter-Economics

Corbett Report podcast – Corbett Report Podcast Episode 309 – Solutions: Agorism

The Agorist Archives

The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress – FLNWO #33

