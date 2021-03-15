https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/cuomosexual-killer/

“Their love for New York’s governor was so strong that a new sexual orientation had to be invented – ‘Cuomosexual.'”

Or so goes the Breitbart story.

“Celebrities including Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres, and Cher helped lead the Cuomosexual pride parade last year. Most Cuomosexual stars have yet to publicly acknowledge the governor’s nursing home coverup, in which a top aide revealed that the administration withheld crucial data on nursing home deaths. They have also largely ignored the seven accusations of sexual misconduct against him, including one alleged groping incident that has been referred to Albany police. The mounting scandals have led to bipartisan calls for Cuomo to resign, which the governor has so far refused.”

One who had been silent until Friday was Chelsea Handler. She finally tweeted: “I had a crush on Andrew Cuomo. Vs. I no longer have a crush on Andrew Cuomo.”

But that was last Friday. Before that she wanted to be his wife. Really. Last year she wrote a letter in Vogue confessing she had a desire become his first lady.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is not what you would call a Cuomosexual – not by a long shot. On Sunday he came very close to calling him a murderer.

As he put it on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” he was “in the way of us saving lives” because he was busy dealing with sexual misconduct allegations and therefore distracted from the pandemic.

When asked if Cuomo will resign, De Blasio said, “I think he’ll try to hold out, Margaret. I think he is used to getting things his way, and it’s been almost an imperial governorship. But I gotta tell you, the folks in this state and political leadership don’t believe in him anymore. He doesn’t have any credibility.”

The mayor doesn’t like the governor. And it’s likewise, I’m sure.

He continued, “So I think an impeachment proceeding will begin. And I think he will be impeached, and perhaps right before that, he’ll decide to resign. That’s probably the most likely outcome right now, but I gotta tell you something. He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

He added, “He just needs to resign so we can actually turn the page. And, and look, it’s an optimistic time as you started out this morning. It’s an optimistic time. We got to put the past behind us. Andrew Cuomo can’t lead us into the future. We’ve got the people of the state ready to reopen, but we need to get him out of the way to do it.”

Perhaps House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the best way of looking at Cuomo for the moment.

When asked if he should resign, she said on ABC’s “This Week” that Cuomo should “look inside his heart.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I want to ask you about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Majority of New York’s congressional delegation, both senators have called on Governor Cuomo to resign. You’ve said there should be zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

PELOSI: Right. STEPHANOPOULOS: Does that mean that Governor Cuomo should resign? PELOSI: I said there’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and we have taken measures in the House of Representatives, very strong measures in the House under the leadership of Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California. What I said at the time that these revelations came forward, I said what these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges, and then I called for an investigation. I have confidence in the attorney general of New York. She has called for a, I think expeditious investigation, and again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said. In terms of – you’re talking about New Yorkers now, in terms of generally speaking, people have to look inside themselves and say – Governor Cuomo also, how effective is their leadership in leading the state under the circumstances that are there? But I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations as does the governor. STEPHANOPOULOS: “Can he be an effective leader now?” PELOSI: “No tolerance. No tolerance, and this is a subject very near and dear to my heart. There is no tolerance for sexual harassment. I’ll let the world know that. STEPHANOPOULOS: But you’re not calling on him to resign right now? PELOSI: I think we should see the results, but he may decide, and hopefully this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart – he loves New York – to see if he can govern effectively. That could be one of the considerations he has.

It all depends on whether he can govern effectively. Hmmmm.

