Jason Miller, who served as a senior adviser to former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate Juan Williams: Trump’s jealous rants can’t hide his failures MORE, said that Trump told him that he believed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan MarkleCBS’s ‘The Talk’ goes on hiatus amid review CBS launches review after Sharon Osbourne clashes with co-host over Piers Morgan Poll: UK public opinion of Meghan, Harry at new low after Oprah interview MORE, was “no good.”

Deadline reports that Miller shared the remarks while appearing on Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonFundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures ‘QAnon shaman’ is ‘wounded’ Trump hasn’t helped him Why the ‘Never-Trumpers’ flopped MORE‘s “War Room” podcast last week.

“She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Trump said, according to Miller. “Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle Meghan MarkleCBS’s ‘The Talk’ goes on hiatus amid review CBS launches review after Sharon Osbourne clashes with co-host over Piers Morgan Poll: UK public opinion of Meghan, Harry at new low after Oprah interview MORE.”

Trump reportedly told Miller to share his remarks to “make a little news,” but warned him saying, “You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan).”

The former president supposedly told Miller that Trump was on “team Piers.”

Morgan left “Good Morning Britain” shortly after he made on-air remarks doubting Meghan’s claims of mistreatment and worsening mental health while she was a member of the royal family. He later walked back on his comments on her mental health, but has since maintained that he does not believe the claims she made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyCBS launches review after Sharon Osbourne clashes with co-host over Piers Morgan Poll: UK public opinion of Meghan, Harry at new low after Oprah interview Rightthink or Wrongthink? The brutal takedown of Piers Morgan MORE.

When reports came out that Meghan had said Trump was ‘divisive” and “misogynistic” in 2019, he told the British tabloid the Sun that he “didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Trump later walked back his remarks, saying he was referring to her comments about him as “nasty” and not the duchess herself.

And after Meghan and Prince Harry Prince HarryCBS launches review after Sharon Osbourne clashes with co-host over Piers Morgan Poll: UK public opinion of Meghan, Harry at new low after Oprah interview Rightthink or Wrongthink? The brutal takedown of Piers Morgan MORE made remarks last year that were seen by many as a tacit endorsement of then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate This week: Democrats eye next step after coronavirus relief bill win MORE, Trump shot back at the couple.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Prince Harry said during a video for Time’s 100 most influential people.

“I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it,” Trump told reporters when asked about the couple’s comments.

