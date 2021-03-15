https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/15/jen-psaki-says-that-joe-biden-certainly-believes-his-admin-has-a-handle-on-the-border-crisis-but-cbs-news-journo-and-others-seem-skeptical/

We need to circle back to something, everyone.

It’s time to circle back to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki being every bit the lying spin machine that Donald Trump’s press secretaries were accused of being.

Check out how she fielded a question on the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis that they refuse to characterize as a “border crisis”:

Q: Does the president believe his administration has a handle on the situation at the border? Psaki: “We certainly do…” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2021

“We certainly do.”

BahahahahahahHhahahahahahaa https://t.co/n97HOzEquc — The Cocaína MI BONDS (@MrNukemCocaine) March 15, 2021

You seem skeptical, Dr. Shanker.

As does CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson:

“They never saw the sun”: Lawyers describe overcrowded conditions for children in Border Patrol custodyhttps://t.co/xPuOdJ9cbA — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2021

And there’s lots more where that came from, of course.

What does it say about Joe Biden and his administration if they genuinely believe that they’ve got a handle on the situation?

Let’s just say it doesn’t say anything good.

If they “have a handle on it” right now, that means they don’t care and have no intention of changing everything. Disgusting. — Mark Harbison (@darthharbison) March 15, 2021

If this is what it looks like when the Biden administration is handling the situation, we shudder to think about what it looks like when it’s out of their control.

***

Update:

You will no doubt be shocked to know that Jen Psaki is blaming the Trump administration for the non-border-crisis border crisis that the Biden administration certainly has a handle on:

.@PressSec on the border: “The last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system.” pic.twitter.com/mSwGeL2rxA — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

So cut Team Biden some slack, OK?

Strangely, it was working far better before you guys took control of it. https://t.co/74QDNEhkcY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 15, 2021

