UPDATED 10:19 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Jury selection continues in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The process of seating jurors resumed Monday after half of the jury was chosen last week.

The judge in the case, Peter Cahill of Hennepin County, reinstated the third-degree murder charge against the former officer. Meanwhile, the city of Minneapolis approved a record $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in a civil lawsuit over his death.

BREAKING: City of Minneapolis announces record $27 Million settlement with the family of George Floyd while jury selection has not even finished in the trial of Derek Chauvin — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021

On Monday, Chauvin’s defense attorney,Eric Nelson, said he believes the settlement will unfairly influence potential jurors in the case.

“I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday, relevant to the civil settlement in this case,” stated the defense attorney. “This is by my count notwithstanding all of the high-ranking state officials that made comments at the onset of this entire situation, but by my count this is the third highly prejudicial and incredibly prejudicial press leak or press release that has very suspicious timing to say the least.”

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin lawyers move for change of venue after City of Minneapolis awards $27 Million to George Floyd family before any trial — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2021

The defense team has now requested a delay in proceedings due to the settlement. Opening arguments in the case are set to begin March 29.

