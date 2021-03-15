https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-feds-holding-4200-children-cages-jail-like-stations-unfit-house-minors/

The Biden administration is now holding over 4,200 kids in “jail-like” stations where they can only bathe once a week and are reportedly not allowed to call their parents.

Amy Goodman at the Socialist forum, Democracy Now, reported on the deteriorating conditions earlier today.

