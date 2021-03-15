https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-feds-holding-4200-children-cages-jail-like-stations-unfit-house-minors/

The Biden administration is now holding over 4,200 kids in “jail-like” stations where they can only bathe once a week and are reportedly not allowed to call their parents.

JUST IN: U.S. Border Patrol are currently holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children in cages, which CBS News describe as “jail-like stations unfit to house minors” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 15, 2021

TRENDING: WATCH: 65-Year-Old Woman Violently Arrested in Texas Bank of America for Not Wearing Mask, Despite Mandate Being Lifted

Amy Goodman at the Socialist forum, Democracy Now, reported on the deteriorating conditions earlier today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

