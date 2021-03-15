https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/kansas-state-senate-majority-leader-was-arrested-later-released?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kansas state Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was released after being booked into jail on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas City Star the Republican lawmaker was “accused of driving under the influence, attempting to flee or evade a law enforcement officer, speeding and improperly crossing a divided highway.”

But a judge said that she did not find probable cause for the man’s arrest and detention since “pertinent information” was not included in the arrest report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

