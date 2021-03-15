https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/kirstie-alley-reality-checks-those-triggered-by-her-question-for-biden-about-border-insecurity/

At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration has things under control at the border. On that topic, Kirstie Alley has a question for President Biden:

Y’all gonna pretend like the swarms of people coming over our borders illegally isn’t a threat to our security? @POTUS any opinion on this? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 15, 2021

Alley also noted that you can’t just stroll into some other countries:

If you ever get a chance, try to get over the border of Switzerland without a passport. …Canada too ..oh and France .. and Australia … don’t forget Germany Or Spain..BIG DOGS BIG GUNS ..no NONSENSE — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 15, 2021

Naturally Alley’s reality check triggered some people, and she handled a couple of them this way:

My “kin”? 🤣🤣🤣 I can’t think of one of my “kin” who’s done anything like that… https://t.co/PEsI6MZLQq — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 15, 2021

That makes a lot of sense …. said no one https://t.co/Ub26N6ncRm — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 15, 2021

Pointing out simple truths often earns plenty of nonsensical backlash.

