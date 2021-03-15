https://hannity.com/media-room/knives-out-de-blasio-calls-andrew-cuomos-scandals-definition-of-corruption-disgusting-dangerous/

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday; saying his series of scandals are “the definition of corruption, disgusting, and dangerous.”

“What we’ve heard about the governor and his team trying to link vaccine supply to political support, that is the definition of corruption,” de Blasio said during a Monday press briefing. “It is disgusting, it is dangerous. There are lives on the line, and it cannot be tolerated.”

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio calls for investigation into @NYGovCuomo vaccine czar, claims ‘corruption’ https://t.co/QXXjjswrOX — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 15, 2021

“There needs to be now a full investigation of that, on top of the investigation of nursing home scandal, the investigation of sexual harassment and molestation,” de Blasio said. “There needs to be an investigation of what happened with the Tappan Zee Bridge, but now on top of it there needs to be an investigation of why a senior official in the governor’s office clearly tried to link vaccine supply to political support.”

Watch de Blasio’s comments above.

BIDEN BACKS CUOMO? President Refuses to Condemn NY Gov, Says Dems Should Wait for Investigation posted by Hannity Staff – 3 hours ago President Biden refused to call for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday; saying his critics should wait for the findings of an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. “Do you think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign?” asked one reporter. “I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us,” stated the President. Watch Biden’s comments above. CUOMO DEFIANT: NY Gov Says He Will Not ‘Bow to Cancel Culture,’ Blasts ‘Reckless’ Democrats posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago Embattled New York Governor refused to resign Friday during a live conference call with members of the press; saying he was elected by “the people and not politicians” and he still “has a job to do.” “I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people,” said the Governor. “This is all I’m going to say about this topic at the time. I have a job to do. I’ve been doing it for 11 years. Everything that I have learned I am bringing to the table at this moment.” “That’s what I’m going to focus on,” he added. The people of this state have known me for 40 years,” he added. “I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives but i can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation and that is why you need to know the facts before you make decision,” he said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

