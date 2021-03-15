https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/15/maggie-haberman-calls-it-notable-how-little-questioning-there-is-of-the-biden-white-house-on-gov-cuomo/

A reporter finally asked President Joe Biden if he thought Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign amidst a growing sexual-harassment scandal, not to mention the nursing home scandal, but he deferred to the investigation, saying “we should see what it brings us”:

When asked if Gov. Cuomo should resign, President Biden says, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 14, 2021

Sorry, Joe. That’s not how YOUR Title IX regulations work, for example. Why is this different?

Joe Biden’s Title IX regulations say something different. https://t.co/MW7ShTFUYU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2021

And before this dodge, the NYT’s Maggie Haberman noted “how little questioning there’s been of the White House about [Cuomo] compared to, say, Obama/Paterson”:

Not sure pressure is really building for Biden to speak out re Cuomo; it’s notable how little questioning there’s been of the White House about it compared to, say, Obama/Paterson https://t.co/rczsZh6l41 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 14, 2021

Well, TBH, the White House press corps has other major issues to ask about, Like, where is the cat the Bidens promised?

Reporter: ‘We were promised a White House cat. What happened to that?’ Jen Psaki: ‘Where’s the cat? … I don’t have any update on the cat.’ pic.twitter.com/o7t0Z5Ln04 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 14, 2021

Other journos are noticing that our elderly president hasn’t yet given a news conference which means he trails his predecessors by a lot:

At this point in office, Trump had given five news conferences. Obama had given two, George W. Bush three and Clinton five. Biden so far has given zero. @farhip https://t.co/h4HVeyd8kx — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 13, 2021

But this is earning scorn from libs like Kieth Olbermann who told the NYT’s Peter Baker to “STFU” about it:

At this point in office, Trump had lied 500 times at his five news conferences, called the media “the enemy of the people,” and you guys pretended it was ‘professionalism’ to keep covering him and to not call his lies, lies. So on this topic: STFU https://t.co/L36ubuWApT — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 14, 2021

Yeah, it’s going to be a problem for Biden. Especially if he face-plants when he eventually gives a presser:

What if – and hear me out – it’s the job of journalists to want to ask questions of the top elected official in the land not dependent on how many hours of TV he or she watches or who’s working in the press office? https://t.co/9NJfJp2EkW — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 14, 2021

