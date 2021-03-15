https://justthenews.com/government/local/man-allegedly-murdered-four-incident-related-covid-stimulus-money?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A man who wanted a cut of someone’s $1,400 coronavirus relief check allegedly murdered four people in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Malik Halfacre, the father of Jeanettrius Moore’s baby daughter, wanted half of the money Moore had received, according to Wendy Johnson, a relative who heard Moore’s account of what lead up to the quadruple killing Saturday night, Fox59 reported.

The day prior to the slayings Halfacre reportedly said that he wanted half of Moore’s stimulus payment, but Moore initially said no and then said “I’ll give you 450. Take it or leave it.” Halfacre reportedly told Moore, “I’m gonna get that money.”

Moore’s 7-year-old daughter, her 23-year-old brother, her 44-year-old mother and her 35-year-old cousin are all dead, allegedly shot by Halfacre who had asked “Where’s the money?” and started going through Moore’s purse. Halfacre reportedly began shooting after Moore’s brother stuck up for his sister.

“He shot Daquan first. He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my Auntie Tomeeka. My Auntie Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again. He came back and shot Daquan for the second time and somewhere between little Baby Eve got hit somewhere and she was screaming, she was screaming,” Johnson said.

A day later, following a four-hour standoff at another location, Halfacre was arrested and led out in handcuffs.

Moore told her family she was shot but got away.

“Halfacre was accused of shooting a man five times on the city’s northwest side in early 2017 but was released from custody in 2018 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge,” the outlet noted.

