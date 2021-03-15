http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Jc4HwEFLSxI/meghan-for-president.php

According to the Daily Mail, U.K. sources say that Meghan Markle wants to run for President of the United States:

Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumours circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate. One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair’s Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency. Last night, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment….

That last observation seems telling.

Meghan’s friends have previously encouraged speculation about her political ambitions – describing her rise from modest beginnings as ‘the embodiment of the American dream’.

I am not sure the American dream traditionally revolves around marrying a Prince, but whatever.

Does Meghan have a real shot at high office? By normal standards, one would scoff. Especially since her interview with Oprah has gone over like a lead balloon, at least in England. The London Times finds:

Meghan’s scores have also fallen sharply. Only 31 per cent of people have a positive opinion of her, while 58 per cent have a negative opinion, a net rating of minus 27, down from minus 14 just over a week ago.

The DM analogizes Markle’s presidential ambitions to those of Ronald Reagan, who, like Markle, started out as an actor before going into politics. To which I can only say: I knew Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan was a friend of mine. And Meghan, you are no Ronald Reagan.

Mockery aside, Markle’s political ambitions seem to be in tune with the times. She is playing the victim card as a “black” woman, although she is paler than many “whites.” Common sense suggests that it is hard to be a victim when you are a multimillionaire Duchess and your child is the great-grandson of the Queen of England. But then, Michelle Obama absurdly claimed to be a victim, as have countless college professors, intellectuals, students, and even business people. So why not Meghan?

Joe Biden obviously won’t be the Democratic Party candidate for president in 2024. So a skeptic might ask: why is Kamala Harris any better suited to be president than the Duchess of Sussex, and is there any reason to think that Harris would do better in the general election than the Duchess?

Further, the dominant quality of our age is whininess, and the Duchess of Sussex is perhaps the whiniest person in the world. So maybe the woman and the hour have met. In the degraded state to which our politics have sunk, it is hard to rule anything out.

