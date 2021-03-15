https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-2014-blog-debunks-claims-made-during-oprah-interview-report

A years-old blog from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seems to run in contradiction of some of the claims the former actress made to host Oprah Winfrey last week, The New York Post reported over the weekend.

Markle notably claimed that she never thought about what it might be like to marry a prince. She said she knew very little about the Royal family and her now-husband Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and didn’t even “Google” him before the pair went out. Markle did acknowledge to Winfrey during the sit-down interview that she knew of the Royal family.

Markel, however, reportedly penned a blog in 2014 musing about becoming a princess, specifically mentioning the wedding of her now-husband’s brother and wife, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate. The blog has since been wiped. Page Six reported:

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,’’ wrote the now-Duchess of Sussex in 2014, while commenting on the “pomp” surrounding Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding three years earlier, according to the Sun on Sunday. “For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” Markle said in her since-nixed blog. “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here,” said Markle, who married Prince Harry, William’s brother, in May 2018. “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” Markle mused.

The blog post, dubbed “The Tig” reportedly “accompanied an interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty, and Meghan claimed she had a ‘pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-with-a-princess’ moment during their correspondence,” The Sun reported.

Page Six noted, “The 39-year-old former actress … also claimed in the explosive TV chat that she basically had no clue about the British royal family before marrying into it.”

“I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Markle said during the interview, noting that talk about the royals “wasn’t something that we followed” at home.

“So you didn’t have a conversation with yourself or talking to your friends or thinking about what it’s like to marry a prince, who is Harry — who you had fallen in love with — and what it would to be a part of that family? You didn’t give it a lot of thought?” Winfrey asked Markle.

“No,” Markel responded. “We thought about what we thought it might be.”

“A former longtime friend of Markle’s has said her alleged social-climbing buddy always wanted to be ‘Princess Diana 2.0,’ while royal biographer Andrew Morton has written that the duchess cried watching the funeral of her husband’s mother on TV in 1997,” Page Six noted.

“She was always fascinated by the Royal Family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0,’” former Markel friend Ninaki Priddy reportedly said.

Markle’s interview with husband Prince Harry made waves last week mostly over claims Markle made about alleged racism from within the royal family and her son’s skin tone, though she failed to identify many specifics.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Winfrey asked. Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up. If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one.”

Related: Meghan Markle Claims Kate Middleton Made Her Cry

Related: Markle Tells Oprah: Royal Family Expressed ‘Concerns’ About Skin Color Of Her Son

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

