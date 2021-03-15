https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/members-guam-national-guard-pay-gop-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-visit-called-us-territory-foreign-land-video/

This is Joe Biden’s America.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely called Guam a foreign territory so soldiers were sent to her office to teach her a lesson.

Guam has been a US territory for more than 120 years, but the freshman lawmaker referred to Guam as a foreign land during her CPAC speech last month.

Instead of brushing off Greene’s comments as a small oversight, Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard paid a visit to Rep. Greene’s office on Monday.

The troops brought Greene Chamorro Chip Cookies and when they found out she wasn’t in her office, they demanded to know when she would return.

Why are the troops being used as political props? Why is DC politicizing the military?

Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard visited the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she falsely called the U.S. territory a foreign land. pic.twitter.com/vssnjCwUuG — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

Did Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson get a visit from the Guam National Guard after he said Guam would tip over and capsize?

