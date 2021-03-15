https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/mollie-hemingway-rips-breathtakingly-corrupt-media-after-wapos-major-correction-to-trump-story/

A couple months ago, the Washington Post published a story that claimed then-President Trump told a Georgia election investigator to “find the fraud” (among other alleged quotes). The problem? Audio of the conversation now confirms Trump never said those things, but the story spread all through the media after it was originally published. The Washington Post has now published a correction to the story:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway is eulogizing the mainstream media and whatever credibility they might have had until recent years:

And remember when the New York Post was suspended from Twitter over a factual story about Hunter Biden, and absolutely nothing will happen to the WaPo over this latest example of journalistic malpractice:

And that’s been re-confirmed.

