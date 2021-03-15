https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/mollie-hemingway-rips-breathtakingly-corrupt-media-after-wapos-major-correction-to-trump-story/

A couple months ago, the Washington Post published a story that claimed then-President Trump told a Georgia election investigator to “find the fraud” (among other alleged quotes). The problem? Audio of the conversation now confirms Trump never said those things, but the story spread all through the media after it was originally published. The Washington Post has now published a correction to the story:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway is eulogizing the mainstream media and whatever credibility they might have had until recent years:

Our media are so, so, so breathtakingly corrupt. They *always* mischaracterized this call — in a corrupt and fraudulent way. But to actually make up quotes in service of that? We are so screwed. By our disgustingly corrupt and unaccountable media. https://t.co/RaRVncJCX3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 15, 2021

And remember when the New York Post was suspended from Twitter over a factual story about Hunter Biden, and absolutely nothing will happen to the WaPo over this latest example of journalistic malpractice:

Good grief! MSM straight up making stuff up to push the Orange Man Bad narrative! They are #FakeNews https://t.co/3NgYiARpvD — Brian O’Kelley – Austere Neanderthal (@BrianOKelley1) March 15, 2021

Hey Stelter,Tapper, CNN and all the media, when are you doing major retractions on this. https://t.co/vqQxPFtOXg — Keith Wenzel (@stowdynoman) March 15, 2021

And people wonder why so many distrust MSM https://t.co/fo2ihTVQhg — Laura Troidle (@mommalkt) March 15, 2021

Not just the US media. UK broadcasters and newspapers all ran this without questioning it, and none of them will report the correction. Why care about facts? https://t.co/AEQXiMw93q — Jo Jumblie (@JJumblie) March 15, 2021

Unbelievable. Our media us corrupt. https://t.co/DAQ13fXsAg — Beth Bollmer (@theoldfolks) March 15, 2021

And that’s been re-confirmed.

