MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell said that the social media platform he’s launching in the coming weeks will be a “safe place” for those who have been “canceled” by big tech platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

“You won’t have to walk on eggshells anymore,” said Lindell, whose personal and MyPillow accounts were suspended by Twitter last month, noting that the release of his platform, Vocal, is scheduled within the next fortnight.

“It’s YouTube and Twitter kind of combined. There’s nothing like it out there … journalists can actually go out and invite guests on and speak the truth,” Lindell told NTD’s “Focus Talk” host Jenny Chang. “I’m really looking forward to it and it’s been four years in the making and it is absolutely amazing, there’s technology out there that nobody else has.”

Lindell’s site would compete with the likes of Parler and Gab, which have attracted conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump. Trump and his advisers have said he’s considering starting his own social media company.

Lindell and his MyPillow account were suspended by Twitter over his election claims. When Lindell released his video on YouTube, the Google-owned platform deleted it, citing its “presidential election integrity policy.” The video was also taken down by Vimeo.

He has also been sued by Dominion Voting Systems over his statements about the election technology vendor after the Nov. 3 presidential election. The company filed a lawsuit against Lindell on Feb. 22 in the District of Columbia.

It alleges that Lindell, a staunch supporter of Trump, harmed Dominion’s brand by raising questions about the company’s vote-counting equipment. The company is seeking damages in excess of $1.3 billion.

Mike Lindell of MyPillow speaks at a Make America Great Again rally in Rochester, Minn., on Oct. 4, 2018. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

“I think it’s great to have more than one place to speak out the truth,” said Lindell, when questioned on the possibility of a platform launched by the former president, who has also been suspended by Twitter, Facebook, and others.

“For me, my platform is made for more for the influencers out there—people that have podcasts, people that have radio, and TV stations that they can’t speak the truth or they lose their YouTube or they get threatened to being sued by Dominion or whatever it is.”

“I have so many friends of mine that lost their followers on Facebook, they lost their Twitter, they lost their YouTube channels, they maybe lost Vimeo—you lose these things and that’s their livelihood. I know a friend of mine had 12 employees, they’re all laid off right now because they took away his whole platform, and just for speaking out and his opinions and free speech,” he continued.

“I want to be able to talk about election fraud with the machines, and I want to talk about the vaccine, which I don’t believe in. I want the word to get out.”

Lindell told NTD that his company has so far lost 22 retailers. In a recent interview with Business Insider, he said that he lost about $65 million in revenue this year due to mass boycotts from various firms like Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond.

“Right now my company has been attacked. Google has attacked me; they won’t let me buy my own name. My Twitter is taken down; my company Twitter’s taken down; my YouTube down; Vimeo’s down; Facebook won’t let me live stream. All these attacks,” he said.

The MyPillow CEO said that he intends to sue Dominion Voting Systems back because “this is about our First Amendment right of free speech.”

“What’s coming is communism and socialism, it came into our country, they’re suppressing free speech, and right now, it’s terrible,” Lindell warned. “Even Democrats see that’s not who they voted for. This is terrible, what is happening. It’s happening to everybody.”

Jenny Chang and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

