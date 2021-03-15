http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OXzoYg-zOAw/

NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Republicans were using unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as “political pawns.”

On the border crisis, anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “It seems like an unrealistic expectation that in six weeks, the Biden administration would have solved this. Where are we?”

Soboroff said, “Particularly when you have Republicans down at the border and I’m not a political correspondent, but honestly it is frustrating as a reporter who covers this to watch Republicans go down there and talk about the so-called Biden border crisis. Use the children as political pawns, saying they shouldn’t be in that situation and advocating literally, absolutely, nothing. Maybe they’re saying to send them back over to the other side of the border, to the dangerous conditions that they came from in Mexico and Central America. But if you are trying to solve a humanitarian crisis, that’s not the way to do it. I think anybody can see that. It is frustrating, discouraging because we have both Democrats and Republicans talking about a crisis trying to put kids in a better situation. But it seems like…the president and the Biden administration are the ones looking for solutions, and Republicans are looking for press conferences.”

Wallace said, “There’s a reason we are not at the border with the Republicans because that’s exactly what the Republicans are doing, and they have nothing else. They have Mr. Potato Head. They have the vaccine disinformation and children as props.”

