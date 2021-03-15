https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/new-book-claims-temper.htm

A new book from a pair of seasoned journalists claims to expose the truth about President Joe Biden and the alleged “temper” that followed him along the road to the White House.

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes allege in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency that the new commander-in-chief had staffers cowering with “his epic tongue-lashings” on the 2020 campaign trail.

Biden’s “Irish temper”

In fact, it was Biden himself who once said that he had an “Irish temper,” as the Free Beacon noted — and his short fuse is thoroughly detailed by Allen and Parnes in their new book on the now-president’s “lucky” campaign.

“Biden’s temper, and his willingness to unleash it in small group settings, was one reason the people closest to him often avoided pushing him too hard to change his ways or take a particular course of action,” the pair write, according to the Free Beacon.

The authors go on to recount examples of Biden’s ire, which they say was often aimed at younger campaign aides like Greg Schultz, who was “hollered at” and “unloaded on” by a “visibly irritated” Biden, they allege, as the Free Beacon reported. The showdown reportedly came in response to Schultz suggesting that the then-candidate ought to “adjust his tone with younger voters.”

The authors also write that Biden’s most senior aides “conspicuously avoided confrontation” so as not to be on the wrong end of one of the Democrat’s temper tantrums.

“Nobody wants to suffer one of his epic tongue-lashings,” Allen and Parnes assert.

A short fuse

At another point in the book, Allen and Parnes reportedly claim that Biden’s temper almost got the better of him when then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attacked him on the primary debate stage.

“This is just a bunch of bull****,” Biden allegedly said in an aside to fellow White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg, as the Free Beacon reported.

Of course, this isn’t the first time journalists are bringing up the issue of the president’s hostile disposition. In a report published in February 2020, Reuters recalled an instance in which Biden called a voter from Iowa “a damn liar” over remarks they made about his son’s allegedly nefarious business dealings.

At another point, he told a voter concerned about deportations, “You should vote for Trump.”

To this point, the White House hasn’t issued any comment about the contents of Allen and Parnes’ new book. But you can bet this won’t be the end of questions about whether Biden and his short fuse are really fit to lead the free world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

