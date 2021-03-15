https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-virus-in-china-similar-to-covid/
Reports: Another virus reportedly starting in China similar to Covid, say Chinese researchers.
— FrontalForce (@FrontalForce) March 14, 2021
I just saw this tweet below from Dr. Gordon Chang. I have no idea at this point what it means.
Better to share the information with a caveat.
#China’s military is talking about pathogens that will sicken only non-#Chinese, so one day #Beijing will develop a civilization-killer. In the meantime, we need to deter #XiJinping from spreading it as he deliberately spread #COVID19. #coronavirus https://t.co/tRcK1bs4xw
— Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) March 14, 2021