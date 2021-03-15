https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-virus-in-china-similar-to-covid/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Reports: Another virus reportedly starting in China similar to Covid, say Chinese researchers. — FrontalForce (@FrontalForce) March 14, 2021

I just saw this tweet below from Dr. Gordon Chang. I have no idea at this point what it means.

Better to share the information with a caveat.