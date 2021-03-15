http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TX2Jvuq8zd0/

An illegal alien MS-13 Gang member, previously convicted of attempted second degree murder, has been arrested in Nassau County, New York, for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old.

Christian Rodriguez, a 23-year-old illegal alien from Honduras associated with the MS-13 gang, was arrested this month in Nassau County for his alleged involvement in the 2016 murder of 19-year-old Osmin Campos-Sandoval.

According to Nassau County police, Rodriguez was charged with second degree murder for having allegedly aided in Campos-Sandoval’s murder. Police allege that Campos-Sandoval, a member of the rival 18th Street Gang, was butchered by a group of MS-13 gang members sometime in 2016 and his remains were not found until October 2020.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Rodriguez, whose real name is Samuel Rodriguez-Zelaya, is an illegal alien living in the U.S. who was convicted of attempted second degree murder and sentenced to nine years in prison in February 2019.

ICE agents previously filed a detainer, requesting local law enforcement hold Rodriguez until they can assume custody of him, with the New York State Department of Correctional Services. While Rodriguez is still in prison, the detainer remains in place.

In January, Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury for second degree murder, first degree conspiracy, and second degree conspiracy in connection to the 2016 murder of 18-year-old Bryan Steven Cho Lemus.

Prosecutors allege that Rodriguez, along with another MS-13 gang member, used a machete to murder Lemus in that case.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

