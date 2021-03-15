https://hannity.com/media-room/of-course-fancy-nancy-pelosi-blames-joe-bidens-border-crisis-on-donald-trump/
FANCY NANCY in FEB: ‘Everything is Fine Here, Come to Chinatown, All is Well!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.20
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to attack President Trump’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic this week; ignoring her previous comments from just weeks ago when she declared “all is well!”
“Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.”
Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown on February 24 and urged Americans to shop and eat there.
“Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.”
“Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.” pic.twitter.com/SI9EELciYx
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020
Pelosi was left speechless Friday when asked why her party is opposing emergency relief for small businesses; launching an incoherent rant about Sen. Mitch McConnell and local hospitals.
“Can you explain to those small businesses? They now feel that they’re in limbo and don’t understand why you’d be refusing this money now?” asked a reporter from C-SPAN.
“Well…. the… um… It’s clear, to my understanding…. When we talk to McConnell, he says we should do some of that, but he says let’s see how the money out there is working for local hospitals before we do more… but let’s not see how things are working… with small businesses,” responded Pelosi.
Nancy Pelosi struggles, near speechless when asked to “explain to those small businesses” why she is blocking more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram pic.twitter.com/akrAbf43PT
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2020
FANCY NANCY on SHUTDOWN: ‘This is an Opportunity, Every Crisis Is!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke with reporters during her weekly press briefing Thursday morning; saying the Coronavirus is a good “opportunity” to increase Americans access to “care and credit.”
“We have to open the economy, we have to do so in a way that gives more opportunity for access to care, to credit, to opportunity in our country… This is an opportunity, every crisis is!” said Speaker Pelosi.
Yes, you heard that correctly.
Speaker Pelosi just claimed that “every crisis is” an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/e9sUnhAkDj
— GOP (@GOP) May 27, 2020
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed this week that Congressional Republicans have filed a lawsuit to stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “unconstitutional proxy voting scheme” during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I just filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme. It could allow as few as 20 Representatives to control the votes of 220. This is NOT the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows,” posted McCarthy on Twitter.
I just filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme.
It could allow as few as 20 Representatives to control the votes of 220. This is NOT the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 26, 2020
“This week, House Democrats will break over 230 years of precedent and allow Members of Congress to vote by proxy on the House floor,” McCarthy wrote in a separate statement. “This is not simply arcane parliamentary procedure. It is a brazen violation of the Constitution, a dereliction of our duty as elected officials, and would silence the American people’s voice during a crisis.”
