An off-duty Chicago Police Officer was shot on Monday, just one day after a Chicago Police Sergeant was shot in the face.

The officer was shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The officer is alert and is undergoing surgery, according to CPD Superintendent David Brown.

The Off-Duty Officer was shot on 8900 block of South Stony Island.

“Today, this was an off-duty incident, but it just highlights the dangers. We all need to be aware of our surroundings, and again, we need to have real consequences for offenders when we capture them is really my bottom line statement about dangerous people,” Superintendent Brown said. “When we catch violent offenders, they need to be held and have significant consequences.”

