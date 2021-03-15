https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/off-duty-chicago-police-officer-shot-second-shooting-officer-since-sunday/

An off-duty Chicago Police Officer was shot on Monday, just one day after a Chicago Police Sergeant was shot in the face.

The officer was shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

The officer is alert and is undergoing surgery, according to CPD Superintendent David Brown.

⚠️🇺🇸#𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓: CHICAGO POLICE CLOSING MORE STREETS 📍8919 S Stony Island

Chicago police are turning all news media personnel away from scene. Another shooting has just been reported just a few blocks over. This year has been unbelievably deadly in Chicago.#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/nWGVnjIma7 — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) March 15, 2021

🚨🚨Breaking: A off-duty Chicago Police Officer was just shot on 89th Stony Island. pic.twitter.com/vGALZM32d1 — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) March 15, 2021

The Off-Duty Officer was shot on 8900 block of South Stony Island.

Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in the 8900 block of S Stony Island. Transported to @UChicagoMed. Condition unknown. PIO in route to hospital. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) March 15, 2021

“Today, this was an off-duty incident, but it just highlights the dangers. We all need to be aware of our surroundings, and again, we need to have real consequences for offenders when we capture them is really my bottom line statement about dangerous people,” Superintendent Brown said. “When we catch violent offenders, they need to be held and have significant consequences.”

DEVELOPING…

